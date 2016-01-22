Listen: Broken Sidewalk's Branden Klayko Discusses Louisville's Residential Boom

A string of residential development projects are popping up across Louisville.

Many are in or near the downtown area, which nods to the notion that more people are looking to live in urban settings.

Broken Sidewalk editor Branden Klayko recently highlighted some of the more prominent residential developments taking hold in Louisville.

Klayko recently spoke with WFPL News about the surge in multifamily residential developments, and how they could affect the neighborhoods in which they're being built.

He said the developments will likely boost the density of the neighborhoods to the east and southeast of downtown, helping fuel retail and improving the walkability of the neighborhoods.

"I don't think there's any need to fear density, I think that works in your benefit," he said.



Listen

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/243123831" params="color=ff5500&inverse=false&auto_play=false&show_user=true" width="100%" height="20" iframe="true" /]