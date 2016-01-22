Kentucky Politics Distilled: Conservative House Democrats, Budget Anxiety And More
Despite the holiday off, the Kentucky state Capitol was bustling this week ahead of worries about the impending snowstorm.
Among the happenings, lawmakers moved forward on anti-abortion legislation, and the state House’s tenuous political balance continued to provide intrigue.
Click the player above for a rundown of what happened this week in Kentucky politics.
