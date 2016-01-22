© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Conservative House Democrats, Budget Anxiety And More

By Ryland Barton
Published January 22, 2016 at 5:11 PM EST
capitol
Kentucky state Capitol

Despite the holiday off, the Kentucky state Capitol was bustling this week ahead of worries about the impending snowstorm.

Among the happenings, lawmakers moved forward on anti-abortion legislation, and the state House’s tenuous political balance continued to provide intrigue.

Click the player above for a rundown of what happened this week in Kentucky politics.

Suggested reading:

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
