News

What Happened In The First Week Of The General Assembly Session

By Ryland Barton
Published January 9, 2016 at 12:55 PM EST
stivers-jones-thayer010516
Legislative Research Commission
/
Senate President Robert Stivers

This is the first edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, our weekly rundown of the big news — and sometimes the odd news — happening in the state Capitol.

With Kentucky's elected leaders all in one place for a limited time, the developments can break in a rapid-fire fashion. The idea of Kentucky Politics Distilled is to ensure you don't miss all the highs and lows coming out of Frankfort. We’ll discuss the important issues facing Kentucky and add context to the headlines that flew by over the week.

In our inaugural edition, we’re covering the first week of the 2016 Kentucky General Assembly. Lawmakers indicated their priorities for the legislative session.

The House’s list includes a reboot of a proposal to authorize a $3.3 billion bond to shore up the ailing pension fund for teachers. The Senate’s top bills include a wide-ranging battery of conservative proposals including right-to-work, education reform and anti-abortion legislation.

Click the player above for this week's edition.

Here's some suggested reading for the week:

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
