Kentucky Senate President's Wife Hired as Deputy Cabinet Secretary

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says Regina Stivers, the wife of Senate President Robert Stivers, has been hired as a deputy cabinet secretary.

Bevin spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said Thursday that Regina Stivers will serve as deputy secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

Regina Stivers has worked with several of the state's most prominent Republicans.

She currently works in the Lexington field office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Ditto says Regina Stivers will start work on Monday.

Ditto says Regina Stivers also worked in Gov. Ernie Fletcher's administration and as a member of former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning's staff.

The Courier-Journal first reported the story.

(Image via Legislative Research Commission)