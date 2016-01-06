Outgoing Council President Tandy Won't Rule Out Future Run For Office

Democratic Metro Councilman David Tandy announced in a surprise op-ed on Tuesday that he will not seek another term on the council.

The announcement from Tandy, a four-term council member and current council president, comes amid Democratic infighting over who will preside on the council for the next year. Tandy said he's dropping out of the race for president, a matter that is expected to be settled on Thursday, The Courier-Journal reports.

Tandy has served on the council since 2005. He represents the fourth district, which includes parts of downtown, Russell, Smoketown and Phoenix Hill.

In an interview with WFPL, Tandy said he's stepping away from the council, but he may be interested in seeking another political post in the future.

"People talk to me all the time about running for this office or that office," he said.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/240706295" params="color=ff5500&inverse=false&auto_play=false&show_user=true" width="100%" height="20" iframe="true" /]

Though he didn't give any specific details about what direction he plans to take, he did say he would weigh all the options.

He conceded that the Metro Council Democratic Caucus has been split in recent months. But he said his decision does not stem from a lack of party cohesion or animosity from the forthcoming vote for the council presidency.

"It was really, solely about what was in the best interest of me and my family," he said.

Regarding his district, he said he's pleased with the progress he's made as a councilman. He touted the plan to revitalize the Russell neighborhood and the economic development he's helped facilitate in the central business district.

As he finishes out his term, he said he'll focus on project's related to west Broadway streetscapes and the ongoing effort to invigorate areas west of Ninth Street in downtown Louisville.

"I think our best days are still yet ahead of us," he said.

This story has been updated.