Get Up to Speed on What's Facing Kentucky Lawmakers As They Gather in Frankfort

State lawmakers convene in Frankfort today to begin a 60-day haul of debating, considering and possibly enacting legislation.

They'll do so under the close watch of a new governor — Matt Bevin, only the second Republican to hold the office in more than four decades — and a public curious to know whether the conservative policies that are trending throughout the South will soon arrive in Kentucky.

In the spirit of public involvement, then, we offer a couple ways to get caught up. If you've got three minutes, give this conversation between Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Ryland Barton and WFPL's Stephen George — in which they look ahead to the session — a listen:

If you'd rather take a deeper dive into the issues facing legislators as they gather, here are 11 stories that'll get you up to speed:

Kentucky Facing a 'Financial Crisis,' Bevin Says

Will Kentucky House Democrats Start Voting Like Republicans?

Legislator: Bevin Contradicts Himself on Voting Rights, Marriage Licenses

Bevin Offers Hints — But Few Details — of Future Medicaid Reforms In Kentucky

State Leaders Talk Teachers' Pensions Solutions, To No Avail

Kentucky Republicans Renew Push for Charter Schools

Under Bevin, Future of Local Option Sales Tax Unclear

Louisville Lawmaker Drafting Bill to Address Untested Rape Kits

Business, Religious and Civil Rights Groups Back Kentucky Expungement Bill

Stumbo Proposes Doubling Campaign Finance Limit

Kentucky State Senator Pushing Marijuana Legalization