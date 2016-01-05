© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bevin Cuts $112.5 Million From Kentucky Transportation Budget

By Ryland Barton
Published January 5, 2016 at 10:42 PM EST
9349184356_2bcff0695e_h
fantastklywell/Creative Commons
/

Kentucky highway projects could be delayed because of a $112.5 million cut to the state Transportation Cabinet budget.

Gov. Matt Bevin made the cut this week. The Bevin administration said the cuts were necessary because revenue into the state’s Road Fund was lower than expected. The Road Fund is supported by the state gas tax and has suffered over the past year, largely because of a drop in fuel prices.

Ryan Watts, a Transportation Cabinet spokesperson, said the state hasn’t identified specific projects to freeze.

“We’ve been bracing for this reduction. We knew we would probably have had less revenue to work with,” Watts said.

Revenue into the state road fund has dwindled has the state’s gas tax has reaped fewer dollars from low gas prices and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a bill setting the “floor” to the state gas tax at 26 cents per gallon. Yet the state’s official revenue estimate is now $112.5 million lower than previously forecast.

Nearly $62 million of the cuts come from the state’s revenue-sharing program that gives money for city and county roads — these cuts are automatic and required by law to occur to avoid a deficit.

Watts said it’s up to the local governments to determine how to divvy up the reduced revenue.

Bevin also cut nearly $29 million from the state highway fund, a discretionary reduction.

“It could be full construction projects. It just depends on what phase of the project we can eliminate — a design phase, a right-of-way or a utility phase,” Watts said.

The General Assembly's 2016 session started Tuesday, and legislators may this year take another look at funding for highway projects.

(Image via Creative Commons)

Tags
News kentucky general assembly2016 sessionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content