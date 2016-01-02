© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Library Books Louisvillians Checked Out the Most in 2015

By Jacob Ryan
Published January 2, 2016 at 12:55 PM EST
books
Creative Commons
/

We asked for a list of the 10 most checked-out books from allLouisville Free Public Library branches in 2015.

What we got was a mix of literary fiction and longtime popular authors and, of course, Harper Lee.

E-Book Titles


  1. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins

  2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn

  3. "All the Light We Cannot See" By Anthony Doerr

  4. "The Book Thief" by Markus Zusak

  5. "The Next Always" by Nora Roberts

  6. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty

  7. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham

  8. "Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption" by Laura Hillenbrand

  9. "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E. L. James

  10. "The Litigators" by John Grisham

Printed Books


  1. "Go Set a Watchman" by Harper Lee

  2. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins

  3. "X" by Sue Grafton

  4. "Alert" by James Patterson

  5. "Truth or Die" by James Patterson

  6. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci

  7. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson

  8. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts

  9. "Wicked Charms" by Janet Evanovich

  10. "The Melody Lingers On" by Mary Higgins Clark

Tags
News books
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan is a reporter for the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content