The Library Books Louisvillians Checked Out the Most in 2015

We asked for a list of the 10 most checked-out books from allLouisville Free Public Library branches in 2015.

What we got was a mix of literary fiction and longtime popular authors and, of course, Harper Lee.



E-Book Titles



"The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn "All the Light We Cannot See" By Anthony Doerr "The Book Thief" by Markus Zusak "The Next Always" by Nora Roberts "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty "The Racketeer" by John Grisham "Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption" by Laura Hillenbrand "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E. L. James "The Litigators" by John Grisham

Printed Books