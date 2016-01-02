The Library Books Louisvillians Checked Out the Most in 2015
We asked for a list of the 10 most checked-out books from allLouisville Free Public Library branches in 2015.
What we got was a mix of literary fiction and longtime popular authors and, of course, Harper Lee.
E-Book Titles
- "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins
- "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
- "All the Light We Cannot See" By Anthony Doerr
- "The Book Thief" by Markus Zusak
- "The Next Always" by Nora Roberts
- "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty
- "The Racketeer" by John Grisham
- "Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption" by Laura Hillenbrand
- "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E. L. James
- "The Litigators" by John Grisham
Printed Books
- "Go Set a Watchman" by Harper Lee
- "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins
- "X" by Sue Grafton
- "Alert" by James Patterson
- "Truth or Die" by James Patterson
- "Memory Man" by David Baldacci
- "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson
- "The Liar" by Nora Roberts
- "Wicked Charms" by Janet Evanovich
- "The Melody Lingers On" by Mary Higgins Clark