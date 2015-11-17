Residents To Get Details on Dixie Highway Overhaul

Residents who want to know more about the plan to overhaul Dixie Highway can attend an informational meeting this week.

At the meeting Wednesday, officials are expected to offer a detailed overview of the project, which is being funded by a $17 million federal grant and about $12 million in state and local funds.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the project aims to make the busy Dixie Highway corridor easier to navigate for motorists, cyclists and walkers.

The project will bring updated public transit options, more efficient traffic signals, and improved sidewalks and crosswalks, Fischer said.

Dixie Highway carries more than 60,000 vehicles per day. Since 2005, Kentucky State Police have recorded 60 vehicle-related deaths on the roadway.

It's also home to the city's busiest bus route, carrying more than 4,500 riders daily, said Barry Barker, executive director of TARC.

Metro Council members will attend the informational meeting and be joined by Barker, as well as representatives from Louisville Metro, Shively and U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth's office.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway.

Featured image of Dixie Highway by Jacob Ryan/WFPL News.