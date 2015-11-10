AG-Elect Beshear Hopes Bevin Will Consult With Him About Kynect

Kentucky's newly elected attorney general said he hopes Republican Governor-elect Matt Bevin will consult him and his office before acting to dismantle the state's health insurance exchange or scale back its Medicaid program.

Bevin has promised to eliminate Kynect, the state-based exchange where more than 100,000 people have purchased private health insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. And he said he will scale back Kentucky's Medicaid program, which was expanded to cover an additional 400,000 people under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Beshear's father, outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, established both programs with an executive order.

Andy Beshear, also a Democrat, announced a transition team on Tuesday that includes people who worked in his father's administration, including J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.