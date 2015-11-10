© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

AG-Elect Beshear Hopes Bevin Will Consult With Him About Kynect

By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2015 at 9:01 PM EST
Beshear
J. Tyler Franklin
/
Andy Beshear

Kentucky's newly elected attorney general said he hopes Republican Governor-elect Matt Bevin will consult him and his office before acting to dismantle the state's health insurance exchange or scale back its Medicaid program.

Bevin has promised to eliminate Kynect, the state-based exchange where more than 100,000 people have purchased private health insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. And he said he will scale back Kentucky's Medicaid program, which was expanded to cover an additional 400,000 people under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Beshear's father, outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, established both programs with an executive order.

Andy Beshear, also a Democrat, announced a transition team on Tuesday that includes people who worked in his father's administration, including J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

Tags
News kentucky general assemblyaffordable care act2015 electionKentucky General Assembly
Related Content