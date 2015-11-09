Bikes, Trains and Buses With Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood

Last month, during a visit to Louisville, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood stopped by the WFPL studio to talk transportation and infrastructure planning.

LaHood headed the federal Department of Transportation from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Illinois' 18th District as a Republican.

Today he serves as co-chair of the national nonpartisan coalition Building America's Future.

LaHood advocates for an increase in the gas tax to support current and future roadway needs, and stresses that cities across America should prioritize infrastructure that supports multi-modal transportation.

"I know this region is car-centric, most of the country is, but there are a lot of younger people that don't want the expense of a car, don't want the car payment, don't want the insurance payment, so you have to be able to offer walking and biking paths," he said. "A lot of young people like to bike to work."



Listen:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/231899870" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]