Strange Fruit: Paula Poundstone Discusses Her LGBT Fans, Raising a Black Son

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/227840109" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform in Louisville on Oct. 17 at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

We spoke with her this week about, among other things, her enduring popularity with gay and lesbian audiences. She said in the '80s, comedians were making lots of jokes with gay people as the punchline, but she never did.

"I think I just didn't alienate people as much," she said.

But it might also be something about her personally that resonates. "My sexual orientation has always been very much in question," she said. "And by the way, with me too!"

Paula's son and her oldest daughter are black, and she says Trayvon Martin's death made her realize she'd have to have The Talk with her own son. During our conversation, she reflected on how she'll never really be able to share his experience of being black in America.

"All I can do is listen to his lies about homework," she said, laughing, "and keep feeding him."

In our Juicy Fruit segment, we cover the addition of a gay couple to the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" cast. Why do we see so little of Milan interacting with the rest of the cast members? Are they shooting them differently than the other couples?

This week's show also features some important etiquette information to keep you from acting a fool at the drag show.