Fischer Names Yvette Gentry Metro's Next Chief Of Community Building

A 24-year Louisville police veteran and current director of Youth Detention Services will be the city's next Chief of Community Building.

Yvette Gentry retired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in late 2014. In March, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer appointed Gentry as director of the city's youth detention services.

Fischer announced her new post at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"She has a professional profile, but she's also deeply involved in the community," Fischer said, noting Gentry's involvement with Meals on Wheels, Kosair Charities and as a youth leader at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church.

"All this adds up to bringing a super-valuable perspective for this new role and the work of community building here in Louisville," he said.

Gentry choked back tears as she addressed reporters. She said during the past few years, she's been offered "a whole lot of jobs in different communities," but said she wanted to stay in Louisville.

"Where my cousins have died on these streets, where my police officer friends are committing suicide," she said.

Gentry will replace Sadiqa Reynolds, who left the position earlier this year to lead the Louisville Urban League.

Fischer also noted some other organizational changes within city government.

As chief of community building, Gentry will oversee Public Health and Wellness, the Louisville Zoo, Public Works, the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Community Services and the Human Relations Commission.

The Louisville Free Public Library and Metro Animal Services were formerly under the purview of the chief of community building.

Doug Hamilton, the current chief of public service, will now oversee Metro Animal Services. Katie Dailinger, Fischer's deputy chief of staff, will oversee the Louisville Free Public Library, Fischer said.

Youth Detention Services, formerly under Hamilton's direction, will now be part of Gentry's charge, Fischer said. Endora Davis, a Metro Corrections major, will oversee the day-to-day operations of Youth Detention Services as Gentry moves to the new role.

As an LMPD deputy chief, Gentry earned nearly $120,000, according to Louisville Metro salary data. In about six months as director of Youth Detention Services, she's been paid roughly $68,000 of her nearly $96,000 annual salary. About $44,000 of that is salary payments and nearly $18,000 is listed as "other."

Reynolds earned $122,000 when she worked as chief of community building.