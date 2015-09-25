© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

LISTEN: Strong Towns' Charles Marohn Discusses Urban Planning

By Jacob Ryan
Published September 25, 2015 at 6:19 PM EDT
Rush Hour in Louisville, Kentucky Skyline at Sunrise
traxlergirl
/
Rush Hour in Louisville, Kentucky Skyline at Sunrise

City planners, architects, urban designers and others are convening in Louisville this week for the annual Strong Towns Conference, which features urban planning experts and aims to explore new approaches to community growth.

Charles Marohn is the founder and president of Strong Towns, a group that advocates for the development of quality city, town and neighborhood design.

Marohn spoke with WFPL News recently about how cities can improve their economies through investment.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/225526807" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

He said one of the simplest types of projects cities can undertake also often leads to the best return on the investment: walking infrastructure.

"Generally, these are people who are trying to go somewhere," he said. "And if you can make that connection a little bit easier for them, it generally doesn't cost that much, but what it does is create a lot of value throughout that neighborhood."

Tags
News urbanism
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan is a reporter for the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content