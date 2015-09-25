LISTEN: Strong Towns' Charles Marohn Discusses Urban Planning

City planners, architects, urban designers and others are convening in Louisville this week for the annual Strong Towns Conference, which features urban planning experts and aims to explore new approaches to community growth.

Charles Marohn is the founder and president of Strong Towns, a group that advocates for the development of quality city, town and neighborhood design.

Marohn spoke with WFPL News recently about how cities can improve their economies through investment.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/225526807" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

He said one of the simplest types of projects cities can undertake also often leads to the best return on the investment: walking infrastructure.

"Generally, these are people who are trying to go somewhere," he said. "And if you can make that connection a little bit easier for them, it generally doesn't cost that much, but what it does is create a lot of value throughout that neighborhood."