Metro Louisville To Feed Road Closure Information To Navigation App

Louisville motorists will have a city-supported mobile app to help them navigate the city's streets.

The app, Waze, will incorporate data from Louisville Metro Public Works to keep drivers updated on traffic conditions, said Mayor Greg Fischer, who announced the partnership on Thursday.

He said all of Louisville's road closure information will be fed to Waze.

The traffic information will be provided to users who download the mobile app on smart phones, tablets and in-vehicle navigation systems.

Users will have access to real-time traffic incident reports as well, via crowd-sourced information. This means users can report accidents on certain roads and predetermined routes. The information will be updated to help drivers find the most efficient path to their destinations, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

“Waze is only as strong as the information it receives from its users,” said Paige Fitzgerald, connected citizens program manager for Waze.

The partnership will lead to no costs to Metro Louisville, a spokesman for the mayor's office said.

Fischer said many drivers are facing longer commute times due to construction downtown from the Ohio River Bridges Project.

He said Waze will likely help drivers reach their destinations more quickly.

"It's a way to avoid congestion and get around easier," Fischer said.

Louisville is among just five cities in the U.S. to partner with Waze, according to the city's news release. Prague, Tel Aviv and Rio are among Waze's international partners.

Ted Smith, the city's chief of innovation, said this is an exciting moment for the city's growing tech scene.

"It's really wonderful when this stuff connects directly to citizens," he said. "This is part of a never-ending story."

Go hereto find out more or to download the app.