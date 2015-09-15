Public Comment Sought On Old Water Co. Building

The Metro Landmarks Commission is seeking residents' input on the potential designation of the old Louisville Water Co. building as a local landmark.

The structure, which is more than 100 years ago, sits on the site of the future Omni Hotel development near Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Mayor Greg Fischer has said the building cannot be incorporated into the nearly $300 million development. It is slated for dismantling; parts of the building will be stored for future use.

Fischer has pledged $1 million in city funds to help move portions of the building into storage for later use.

In an August letter to residents, he said his administration hadn't received any workable proposals from private investors to save the building.

A petition submitted to Louisville Forward earlier this month advocated for a local landmark designation, said Jessica Wethington, spokeswoman for the city agency.

What such a designation would mean for the future of the building has not yet been determined, Wethington said. There are more than 80 local landmarks around the city.

The public hearing is set for 8:30 a.m on Oct. 15 . It will be held in the Old Jail auditorium.