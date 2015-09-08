Young Victims of Gun Violence Will Tell Their Stories This Week

Three young Louisville residents will participate in a panel discussion later this week to highlight the impact of and situations that lead up to gun violence.

Each of the boys who will appear on the panel was shot earlier this year and is in the process of recovering from his injuries, said Christopher 2X, a community activist and an organizer of the forum.

He said the boys -- Ki'Anthony Tyus, 9; Tay Reed, 13; and Jeffrey Roberts, 15 -- were all shot and injured between March and June of this year.

Gun violence has resulted in more than 200 people injured in Louisville during 2015, he said.

The boys will discuss their experiences, from the shootings through recovery. They'll also talk about growing up in poverty and other social issues that can contribute to gun violence.

2X said the boys chose to participate in the panel because they want to help find solutions.

"It's a rare situation," he said, adding that the boys' life experiences transcend their ages.

The panel discussion is part of a larger initiative that will see the boys visit different Louisville neighborhoods and host public conversations about gun violence, 2X said.

The panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the library on the campus of Indiana University-Southeast.