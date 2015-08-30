Here Are The Bike Lanes Proposed For Sixth Street

Residents are invited to provide comment on a proposed bike lane installation on Sixth Street that would stretch from River Road to Zane Street.

It's part of a larger push to boost the city's cycling infrastructure, said Chris Poynter, a spokesman for Mayor Greg Fischer.

“Cities that are vibrant and that are growing begin to think about not only roads for vehicles, but roads for pedestrians and for cyclists and for the disabled," he said. "Our policy is to always have a complete street, a street that everyone can use, including bikers."

The nearly one-mile bike lane would cost just more than $50,000 to complete, according to a report from Bike Louisville. The funding comes from the Urban Bike Network allocation established in the 2016 Fiscal Year budget.

The project's aim is to provide a direct link from the Riverwalk multi-use trail to the buffered bike lane on Kentucky Street.

Some sections of the proposed lane would feature up to 5 feet of buffer from vehicle lanes, the report shows. Other sections would include sharrows, which signal that cyclists are to share a lane with vehicles.

And other sections would reduce vehicle travel lane sizes and remove on-street parking.

The meetings will be held on Monday Sept. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 444 South Fifth St. and on Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Louisville Information Center in Central Park.

Here's a detailed look at the proposed project. A tentative start date for the installation is set for the week of Sept. 28.

Between River Road and West Main Street

Between West Main Street and Market Street

Between Market Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard



Between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and West Chestnut Street



Between West Chestnut Street and Broadway



Between Broadway and East Kentucky Street



Between East Kentucky Street and Zane Street

