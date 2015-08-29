Strange Fruit: A Firsthand Account of the Fairness Arrests; Fashion Designer Frances Lewis

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/221336101" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=false&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

Three activists and leaders of the Fairness Campaign were arrested Thursday morning at the Kentucky Farm Bureau's Ham Breakfast & Auction at the state fair. Fairness and ACLU folks were at the event in silent protest of anti-LGBT Kentucky Farm Bureau policies, as they do every year. Friends of the show Chris Hartman, Carla Wallace and Sonja DeVries were led out of the event in handcuffs and have been charged with failure to disperse (with an extra change of disorderly conduct for Chris).

Amber Duke from the ACLU of Kentucky was there, and she stopped by our studio later that afternoon to tell us what happened. This story is still developing, as Chris and friends are considering filing suit against the Kentucky State Police over the arrests. Keep an eye on our Twitter and Facebook, and we'll keep you posted as things progress.

Our other guest this week is Louisville-based fashion designer Frances Lewis. Her work will be featured in an Oct. 16 event called Borrowed Time: A Fall Fashion Experience.

Since we had a fashion designer at the mic, and since it's that time of year again, we asked her expert opinion about the perennial problem of offensive Halloween costumes. This year's early front runner is a "Call Me Caitlyn" outfit mimicking what Caitlyn Jenner wore on her Vanity Fair cover.

We also wished our attorney friends luck as they pursue $2 million in legal fees from the commonwealth. Gov. Steve Beshear has said he doesn't find that amount reasonable.

And the story of the book club women who were thrown off the wine train for laughing too loudly leads our hosts and guest to reflect on instances of microaggression, and on times when they've been targeted for taking up space while black.