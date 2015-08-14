TARC Riders Get Discount Admission to Kentucky State Fair

For the first time, Kentucky State Fair-goers who take a TARC bus will pay half-price adult admission and, of course, not pay the $8 parking fee.

The discount is aimed in part at reducing traffic congestion in and around the Kentucky Exposition Center, said Fair Board President Rip Rippetoe.

TARC will also provide extra service to the fairgrounds from downtown Louisville during the duration of the fair, according to a news release from the public transit authority.

The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 30.

Direct service to the Kentucky Exposition Center will run from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day of the fair, according to the TARC news release. Pick ups will happen every 60 to 70 minutes at Fifth and Market streets.

Here are the routes:

The last bus from the fairgrounds to downtown Louisville will each day depart at about 11:58 p.m. Pickups to leave the fairgrounds for downtown will be made in Lot H on the Circle of Champions.

The trip between downtown to the fair will take about 30 minutes. You can plan a trip online here.

Children ages 6-12 and people 55 or older who ride a bus to the Kentucky State Fair will also be admitted for $5. (Normal fair admission for ages 6-12 and for people 55 or older is $6.)

Regular TARC fares apply on all trips. A one-way adult fare is $1.75 and students ages 6-17 and seniors with a TARC ID can ride for 80 cents. TARC rides and fair admission are free to children 5 and under.

(Images credit: Transit Authority of River City)