© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

For The First Day of School, Some Advice For JCPS Students From Louisvillians

By Jacob Ryan
Published August 12, 2015 at 7:46 PM EDT
14903532221_0c5b6d8f34_h
Alix Mattingly
/

About 101,000 students returned to Jefferson County Public Schools classrooms today for the 2015-16 school year.

The first day of school can be intimidating. Some advice may be in order as students settle into their seats and tear into textbooks.

We spoke with residents into downtown Louisville about what they would tell students on the first day of class.

This is what we heard:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/218930124" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

 

"Just make sure you get the good grades, study as much as you can, use all the resources that you can and have a good school year." — Caleb Hammon, Trinity High School, Louisville

"Listen, learn, have courage, heart and never give up." — Kevin "KD" Drane, Central High School, Louisville

"Have fun." — Jack Long, Louisville Male High School

"Study hard and keep reading." — Murrell Lagacy, Momence High School, Illinois

"Stay focused, complete all your work on time, get good grades and arrive on time. I just told my son all of this." — Kaya Goolsby, Brunswick High School, Georgia

"Stay in school — education is the key to success." — Cynthia Werts, Central High School, Michigan

"You've got to stay in school. Without an education you won't make it nowhere. Even when it gets hard, it'll get better at the end." — Marcell McCoy, McKenzie High School, Michigan

 

Tags
News jefferson county public schools
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan
Related Content