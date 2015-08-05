Public Input Sought For Kentucky Social Studies Standards

Kentucky education officials are seeking public input regarding proposed social studies standards.

The standards will be considered a minimum benchmark for all students in grades kindergarten through 12th, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The deadline for submitting feedback is Sept. 30.Go here to participate.

In a previous call for public comment, more than 2,000 residents responded, leading to changes in about 30 percent of the proposed standards, according to the news release.

The standards set what Kentucky students should know when they leave school in order to be considered college- and career-ready and are not to be confused with curriculum, officials said..

New standards are mandated for all academic areas, per the criteria of the 2009 Senate Bill 1..