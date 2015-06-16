Gas Leak Stopped, Evacuation Lifted on Eastern Parkway

Update: 1:04 p.m. A spokesman for Louisville Fire said the leak has been stopped and the scene is now under control. Everyone who was evacuated has been given the go-ahead to return to their homes. No one was injured.

Earlier: Louisville Fire and Louisville Gas & Electric crews on Tuesday morning were responding to a a high-pressure gas leak on Eastern Parkway, a fire department spokesman said.

Fire officials are evacuating anyone within a 1,500-foot radius of Eastern Parkway near Preston Street.

Capt. Sal Melendez, spokesman for the fire department, said crews will continue to monitor the area until the leak is stopped. He declined to estimate on on how long the evacuation will remain in place.

He said workers ruptured the pipe; he did not know who employed the workers.

The Louisville Fire's hazardous materials unit was also responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported. We'll update once the evacuation is lifted.