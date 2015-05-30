This Week on Strange Fruit: News Roundup!

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/207867983" params="color=ff5500&inverse=false&auto_play=false&show_user=true" width="100%" height="20" iframe="true" /]It's a full serving of Juicy Fruit! Dr. Story is in Florence, presenting at the Black Portraiture{s} II Conference, so actor Billy Flood, and Kendra Elise Anderson from Flyy Sexuality TV join us in the studio this week.

We kick things off by talking about the unwritten rules of good manners in black spaces. A woman was stabbed in the eye with a fork after eating the last rib at a Muncie Memorial Day barbecue—and while we don't cookout violence, there are certain things you simply don't do.

And " mini buns" are a hot new craze recently seen on the Marc Jacobs runway, though they may look familiar to anyone who knows what bantu knots are.

Circumcision of baby boys was once a given, but is more controversial now, as it's seen as increasingly unnecessary for health. We talk about the mom who skipped town with her 4-year-old rather than have him undergo court-mandated circumcision.

And Kendrick Lamar was on the cover of Rolling Stone, getting his hair cornrowed by a light-skinned model. Is she white? And does it matter if she is, given his outspokenness about colorism? Our guests talk it out, and share some of their experiences of being light-skinned in both white and black spaces.