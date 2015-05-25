Louisville's Bike Share Program Probably Won't Launch Until 2016

A Louisville bike share program won't likely roll out this summer as originally expected.

Rolf Eisinger, the city's bicycle and pedestrian coordinator recently said it's more likely that residents will be able to begin renting bikes in 2016.

Late last year, city officials said the program would begin late this summer. Eisinger said his office is still working to finalize where bike share stations will be located, among other things.

"Either it be coordinating with our utility companies with regards to the station locations, traffic management plans, right-of-way certifications, making sure we don’t need any encroachment permits from the state," he said.

Eisinger said city officals "are still working on" getting sponsors for stations and bikes on board.

He said the company CycleHop will be operating the bike share program in Louisville. The company will help city officials develop a business plan and be responsible for maintaining the rental stations.

"The operator will have to remove the graffiti, pump up the tire, they've got to service the stations, make sure the bikes are distributed appropriately," he said.

CycleHop also operates bike share programs in Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando and Santa Monica, among other cities, according to its website.

Once introduced into the city, any resident or visitor will be able to rent a bike.

The price for a bike share is projected to be at $3 for a single use of 30 minutes or less or $7 for unlimited trips totally no more than 60 minutes in a 24-hour period, according city officials.

Residents who wish to use the system will do so with a credit or debit card or by stopping by an operator office for a one-time use voucher or annual pass—meaning people without a credit card can still access the system.

“It really helps provide that last mile of transportation,” Eisinger said. “Maybe you take that TARC and it gets you so close to your destination, but you need to get a little further, so now you hop on a bike and access that destination.”

Bike sharing can allow people to explore the city in a “healthier way and get some exercise.”

For suggested station locations and more information about the program, go here.