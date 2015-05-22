Preservation Louisville's Top 10 List of Most Endangered Places

Louisville preservationists on Thursday released their annual list of endangered places in and around the city.

The highlighted properties are what non-profit group Preservation Louisville considered to be the most at risk of being demolished or wrecked beyond repair.

Preservation Louisville works to protect the architectural heritage of the community and is asking for donations to help fund the much-needed preservation work on the listed properties, which include vacant and abandoned homes, old corner store fronts and historic churches.

Here is the entire list as shown on Preservation Louisville's website:

Vacant & Abandoned Properties

Historic Educational Buildings

Mid-Century Modern Structures

The Roscoe Goose House

The Ouerbacker House

Corner Store Fronts

Historic Sacred Spaces

The Peter C. Doerhoefer House

Historic Old Clarksville Site

The Old Water Company Block Historic Buildings

The group also published their annual preservation "successes" list of properties which have been renovated successfully.

Here is that list:

Crescent Hill Gate House - Louisville Water Co.

Falls City Lofts

Hilltop Theater Building

Family Health Center - East Broadway

1366 S. 3rd St.

Wolf Pen Branch Mill

Holy Grale/Gralehaus

Embassy Suite s

Indatus

231 N. 19th St.