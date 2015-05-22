Preservation Louisville's Top 10 List of Most Endangered Places
Louisville preservationists on Thursday released their annual list of endangered places in and around the city.
The highlighted properties are what non-profit group Preservation Louisville considered to be the most at risk of being demolished or wrecked beyond repair.
Preservation Louisville works to protect the architectural heritage of the community and is asking for donations to help fund the much-needed preservation work on the listed properties, which include vacant and abandoned homes, old corner store fronts and historic churches.
Here is the entire list as shown on Preservation Louisville's website:
Vacant & Abandoned Properties
Historic Educational Buildings
Mid-Century Modern Structures
The Roscoe Goose House
The Ouerbacker House
Corner Store Fronts
Historic Sacred Spaces
The Peter C. Doerhoefer House
The Old Water Company Block Historic Buildings
The group also published their annual preservation "successes" list of properties which have been renovated successfully.
Here is that list:
Crescent Hill Gate House - Louisville Water Co.
Family Health Center - East Broadway
1366 S. 3rd St.
Wolf Pen Branch Mill