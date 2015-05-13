Waterfront Park Seeks Developers For Land Near Slugger Field

The Waterfront Development Corp. wants two of its downtown properties just south of Waterfront Park to be developed.

The agency asked on Thursday for development proposals for the properties.

Here are the properties:

The Waterfront Development Corp., which oversees Waterfront Park, is willing to lease the northern parcel; the southern parcel could be leased or purchased, according to the request.

The proposal that is accepted will likely be a mixed-use development that includes a tower, according to the request. Waterfront officials are hoping to begin negotiation with a potential developer in the coming months.

Basic information that must be provided in each proposal includes:





1) Contact information

2) Description of project with conceptual drawings

3) Estimated cost of project

4) Estimated duration of construction

5) Names of design professionals likely to be involved in the project

6) Developer’s project history (size, quality, cost)

7) Proof of financial ability sufficient to undertake a viable development

Parcel 1—at 399 East Witherspoon Street (.642 acres)—is valued at $2,231,990, according to the Jefferson County property valuation adminstrator's office. Parcel 2 includes two properties at 105 N. Floyd St. and has a combined value of $1,864,030.

The deadline for submissions is August 3.