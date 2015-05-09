Strange Fruit: Funding Feminist Art in Kentucky

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/204568858" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

It's Mother's Day, and we're celebrating by talking with Bunmi Laditan, mother of three, and creator of the @ HonestToddler Twitter account.

Laditan has a new book out called " Toddlers are A------ (It's Not Your Fault"). "It's for the parent of the toddler who, their kid is waking up at 3 a.m. and wandering the halls like 'Phantom of the Opera,'" she says. "The parent who needs to laugh so they don't cry."

We also check in this week with Sharon LaRue, executive director of Kentucky Foundation for Women. They're celebrating 30 years of promoting positive social change by supporting feminist art. Over the past three decades, they've awarded $9 million in 1,800 grants to women artists.

"Each of us can think about an art piece that has changed history," Sharon says. "'Uncle Tom's Cabin,' Picasso's Guernica, Dorothea Lang's photos... there's something that stopped what we were doing, and we said we're gonna do something differently. So I think that that's the power of art, is that it gets us to think differently."



In our Juicy Fruit segment this week, we talk about the media's use of soft language, like " officer-involved shooting," and how it affects public perception. We also briefly comment on the Bruce Jenner interview, and respond to the lawsuit that was filed against us ( and all gay people), by one Sylvia Driskell of Nebraska.