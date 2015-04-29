Louisville Girl Dies After She's Struck By Truck on Way to Bus Stop

A 5-year-old girl died Tuesday morning after she was struck by a truck in the Park DuValle neighborhood, police said.

The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Catalpa Street and Gaulbert Avenue, said Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police.

The girl was crossing Catalpa to get to a school bus stop, Mitchell said. Police believe she "darted across the street" in front of a pick-up truck heading westbound on Gaulbert; she was struck and pinned under the vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at Kosair Children's Hospital.

She was a student at Maupin Elementary, which is about four blocks from where the accident happened, Mitchell said.

Other children were present, he said.

Mitchell said he was unaware of whether adults were present at the time of the accident.

The LMPD traffic unit is investigating the accident.

Mitchell said no charges against the driver are expected to be filed.

"It appears the driver was being very cautious; speed was not a factor," he said. "It's a very unfortunate incident that's happened here and certainly we are praying for the families of the victim and the driver."

A spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools said crisis counselors have been dispatched to the student's school.