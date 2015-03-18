Listen to a Day at Work With a Louisville Case Manager For the Homeless

For Louisville's homeless residents, case managers are counselors, teachers and movers. They can help people who have lived on the streets—sometimes for decades—adjust to life in a home.

Sarah Buckler is one of four case managers working at the St. John Center for Homeless Men in downtown Louisville. The case managers at the center assist nearly 80 men in finding and maintain housing in the city.

A few weeks ago, WFPL gave an audio recorder to Buckler and encouraged her to speak freely as she worked through a day.

Here is what we heard:

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/196483269" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Sarah Buckler's name.