Strange Fruit: Fairness Updates from Frankfort and Bardstown

The Kentucky General Assembly just wrapped up its 2015 session, and some LGBTQ-related bills were under consideration. Chris Hartman from the Fairness Campaign joins us this week to talk about the proposed legislation—and what bills passed, and what didn't.

Hartman also fills us in on a Fairness vote in the Bardstown City Council. The council opted not to add gender identity and sexual orientation protections to the city-county human rights ordinance.

And you may have seen a Buzzfeed article last week that suggested Louisville Metro Police is trying to cover up Louisville murder victim Sherman Edwards identity as a trans woman. Hartman said he has seen the court records and that, while police statements may have been insensitive to trans issues, the truth about Edwards' identity and the motivation for the crime is not so clear cut.

And in our Juicy Fruit segment, we address the racist chant that got Sigma Alpha Epsilon ejected from the University of Oklahoma, and how a morning show panel blamed the incident on hip hop music. In a development that happened after we taped the show, the fraternity is now considering suing the university over its dismissal.