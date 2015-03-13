Louisville Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot JCPS Bus

Louisville Metro Police are searching for suspects in a Friday morning shooting that damaged a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in west Louisville.

The bus driver reported hearing gunshots about 6:30 a.m. near 46th and Duncan streets, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Four students were aboard the bus when the shots were reportedly fired, Mitchell said. No one was injured and the bullets did not penetrate the bus' exterior sheet metal.

The students were transported to their destination, Buechel Metro High School, once police cleared the scene, said district spokeswoman Mandy Simpson.

On Friday afternoon, the bus sat in a maintenance garage in the Jacobs neighborhood with six small dents that district officials say were left by the bullets.

Here is a photo of the sheet metal used to encase the exterior of JCPS buses.

Mitchell said police are attempting to locate an early 2000s model white Chevrolet Malibu believed to be associated with the shooting. Police have not released details on who the suspects are, how many there could be, from where the shots were fired or the type of gun used.

"It's not something that happens everyday, and we know that," Mitchell said. "Obviously, it's of great concern any time our kids are put in harm's way."

He said police will be patrolling the area Friday afternoon when buses drop students off.

When asked about possible motives or activity that may have lead to the alleged shooting, Mitchell said police "have not ruled out any factors at this point."

Simpson said this event is "unacceptable and intolerable."

"Our children deserve to feel safe when they are in our schools, on our buses and when they are in our care in any way. This was frightening for our students," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Louisville police by calling 574-LMPD.