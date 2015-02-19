Broadway in Louisville Plans 'Cinderella,' 'Phantom of the Opera'

Season ticket packages are now on sale for the 2015-2016 Broadway in Louisville season, which will include a new production of "The Phantom of the Opera"—a show not seen in Louisville in eight years.

"The entire season line-up is amazing," Leslie Broecker, president of Broadway in Louisville said in news release.

Here is a list of this season's performances at the Kentucky Center.





RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA September 15-20, 2015

DIRTY DANCING October 13-18, 2015

CABARET March 8-13, 2016

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL April 12-17, 2016

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA June 1-12, 2016

Season tickets can be purchased at the PNC Broadway in Louisville box office at 620 West Main Street, or by calling (502) 561-1003 or online here.

Here are show descriptions from the news release:

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA September 15-20, 2015 Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award ® - winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jawdropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream... or a really great pair of shoes.

DIRTY DANCING October 13-18, 2015 DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Featuring the hit songs, “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” London’s Sunday Express says, “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!” Don’t miss your chance to see this record-breaking live theatre sensation. You’ll have the time of your life!

CABARET March 8-13, 2016 Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to Louisville! As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present SAM MENDES (Skyfall, American Beauty) and ROB MARSHALL’S (Nine and Chicago, the films) Tony Award® -winning production of CABARET. Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd––and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times? Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at CABARET, JOHN KANDER, FRED EBB and JOE MASTEROFF’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL April 12-17, 2016 It began as one man's story… became everyone's music… and is now Broadway's musical. MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Now, experience it live on stage in the record-breaking smash hit MOTOWN THE MUSICAL!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA June 1-12, 2016 Following an acclaimed sold-out tour of the United Kingdom, Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s phenomenal musical success, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will come to Louisville as part of a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before.” This PHANTOM features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and a new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score - with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” - will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.