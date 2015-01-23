David Tandy Is the New Louisville Metro Council President

David Tandy was chosen Thursday to succeed the late Jim King as president of the Louisville Metro Council.

The council's 23 members present at Thursday evening's meeting unanimously elected him following an earlier endorsement by the council's Democrats, who hold a majority.

No other nominations were submitted during the council meeting.

He replaces as president Jim King, who died last week.

Tandy has been a Metro Council member since 2005 and previously served as council president in 2009.

Before the votes were cast, Councilman David Yates, a Democrat from District, said he is confident Tandy will “do a good job” as council president.

“He’s mild mannered, he’s easy, he listens to people’s concerns,” he said. “I also think he is very intelligent and I think that’s a good combination.”

But Yates said filling the void left by King will not be easy.

“Jim had the ability to lead cats, he had a leaders heart and a very strong will to get things done," Yates said.

Tandy, speaking at a Democratic Caucus meeting prior to the full council meeting, said the council will pull together and “continue to do the good work that the people of Louisville call upon us to do.”

"I recognize that I do have big shoes to fill," he said following the council vote for president. "But in light of that challenge, I sit here tonight excited about our prospects for the future."