It's the Last Day To Apply To Represent District 10 on Louisville Metro Council

The deadline is Thursday to apply for the vacant District 10 seat on the Louisville Metro Council, according to the council clerk's office.

The seat had been held since 2004 by Jim King, whodied last week.

District 10 includes Germantown, Camp Taylor and Buechel. (Here's a map.)

The Metro Council will choose the next District 10 council member from among the applicants.

The council will have 23 days to interview and select a candidate who will serve until November. The seat will then be filled by the winner of an election held in November, and the winner will hold the seat until 2017.

Applications must be mailed or emailed by 5 p.m. Thursday. More about the application process can be found here here.

Those interested must be at least 18-years-old, a legal voter and a resident of the district for a year or more.

King was also the council president. The council is expected to select a new president during Thursday evening's meeting.