Strange Fruit: 'The Brother Size' Examines Freedom and Tradition at Actors Theatre

Earlier this week, Actors Theatre began its run of a show called "The Brothers Size," by playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney. "The Brothers Size" is part of McCraney's trilogy, "The Brother/Sister Plays," which explore ideas of freedom and tradition, influenced by Yoruban mythology and storytelling.

McCraney has been called the next August Wilson. That can be partially attributed to the fact that there are so few prominent African American playwrights, no doubt, but either way, he's carrying an important mantle.

At age 33, he'd had plays debut at the Royal Court London, New York’s Vineyard Theatre, the Young Vic, and Steppenwolf Theatre, where he is an artist in residence.

This week, we revisit our conversation with McCraney from August 2013, when we spoke about about "The Brothers Size" and how it mirrors his own roots, and why he’s drawn to tell the stories he tells.