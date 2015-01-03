Happy 100th Episode to Strange Fruit!

It's our 100th episode! We're celebrating this week by looking back at our humble beginnings, and ahead to the future.

This week you'll learn about some of the show titles we considered instead of Strange Fruit, take listener questions, and hear some behind-the-scenes conversations and some things that never made it on the air.



[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/184225861" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

You sent us lots of great questions about our favorite episodes, advice for a white professor teaching African-American Lit, and how we hope the world has changed by the time we record our 200th episode (Marriage equality in all 50 states? Louisville's first woman or person of color mayor?). We loved your questions so much we might just make it a regular feature.

And as most of our loyal fruitcakes know, Jai and Doc had never worked in radio before (Jaison is a community organizer and Kaila is a college professor), and there was a bit of a learning curve when we first started out. So of course, our anniversary show wouldn't be complete without a listen to the blooper reel!

Thanks to the brilliant and hilarious guests who have taken the time to share their knowledge with us and our Fruitcakes, and to WFPL for giving us this platform to amplify underrepresented voices. And to our Fruitcakes: We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for listening to and supporting our show all this time. Here's to the next 100!