Kentucky House Republican Leader to Face Challenge

Longtime House Minority Floor Leader Jeff Hoover is facing a challenge to his leadership post.

State Rep. Adam Koenig is asking his fellow GOP members to give him a chance to lead the House Republican caucus.

"I've had a lot of difficult races over the years and I know how to win elections, and I think that's an experience that we could use in the top spot in our caucus," said Koenig, whose district includes Erlanger.

He added that "it's time for some new ideas and new energy."

Koenig said he and some other Republican members in the House were disappointed the GOP made no gains during the last election.

Hoover has served as Minority Floor Leader for 14 years, and he is not talking about Koenig's run. He said the matter will be discussed when lawmakers come back to Frankfort next week.

"That's something that our caucus will do on January the Sixth, and my intention is to win and my intention is to come out with a united caucus moving forward," Hoover said.