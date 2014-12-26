Inauguration For Louisville Officials Set For Jan. 5

Recently elected government officials will be sworn in to office during an inauguration ceremony Jan. 5 at Louisville Metro Hall.

The ceremony is open to the public. Attendees will hear firsthand the director re-elected Mayor Greg Fischer wants to take the city in the next four years.

“We want to invite citizens to join us in Metro Hall, the people’s building, as we look to the future of our community with new terms of public service,” Fischer said in a statement.

The theme for Fischer’s previous term was focused on lifelong learning, compassion and boosting the health of residents in Louisville, said Chris Poynter, a spokesman for Fischer’s office. Poynter said the theme for the next four years will be “similar, but different in many ways.”

“Now, what does the next four years look like and how are we going to put that in fifth gear and really move forward in a significant way for our city? You’re going to hear the mayor lay out his mission for the next four years,” Poynter said.

Poynter said “the total cost of the inauguration is about $10,000,” all of which come via private donations.

The ceremony is expected to last about 40 minutes, Poynter said. Music is to be arranged and led by Louisville Orchestra's Teddy Abrams, according to a press release.

The event will be limited seating on the second floor of Metro Hall, with additional viewing from fourth floor. The event will also be shown on two large screens in the Mayor’s Gallery on the fourth floor, according to the release.

Those wishing to attend should enter Metro Hall through the backdoor, which is accessible via Congress Alley, and bring a photo ID, Poynter said.

A reception will follow the inauguration ceremony. The reception will have food and drinks (no alcohol).

Here is a list of who will be inaugurated on Jan. 5.

