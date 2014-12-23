MSD Board Vice Chair Resigns Following Controversial Comments

Metropolitan Sewer District board vice chairman Tom Austin resigned Tuesday in a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer.

Austin has been at the center of turmoil within MSD, as Insider Louisville has reported.

MSD's board chairman accused Austin of “deliberately derailing contract negotiations due to 'anti-union' bias," according to Insider Louisville. He's also accused of calling MSD workers “animals” and “union terrorists."

Austin has also recently alleged that former MSD board members aligned their decisions for financial and personal gain, according to The Courier Journal.

In the statement, Fischer said he appreciated Austin’s “role in helping MSD and its Board respond to the state audit, implement reforms and move towards the One Water model of greater efficiency and accountability.”

Fischer added that his decision to resign is “for the greater good of MSD and the entire community.”

Fischer said the city “will be moving quickly to fill the vacancies on the MSD Board.”