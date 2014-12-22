Leadership Louisville Center Looking to Recognize West Louisville Leaders

The Leadership Louisville Center is looking to recognize everyday people who have made big impacts in western Louisville neighborhoods.

Nominations are now being accepted for theWest Louisville Connectors Project, which seeks to bring residents together who aren’t in regular positions of leadership.

Holly Prather, vice president of the Leadership Louisville Center, said it’s looking for people who aren't regularly behind the pulpits and lecterns.

“Those folks that are the trusted leaders, the people that get things done and serve the common good, but they may not be in positions of authority,” she said.

An ideal candidate is someone who works everyday to improve the quality of life for people living in neighborhoods such as Chickasaw, California, Park Hill, Portland, Russell, Shawnee, Park DuValle and Algonquin, Prather said.

People chosen as a West Louisville Connector will not be tasked with any specific project or responsibility other than being recognized and celebrated, Prather said.

“Just by connecting these folks and helping them find where their like interests and like passions, great things can come about,” she added.

A 2009 Louisville Connectors project focused on the entire community of Louisville and found 128 people that were working to advance the city. That group included people such as Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Councilwoman Tina Ward-Pugh.

To nominate somebody for the West Louisville Connectors Project,go here.