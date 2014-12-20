Police Brutality Protest Shuts Down Busy Louisville Intersection

A protest against police brutality briefly shut down a busy Highlands neighborhood intersection early Saturday afternoon. About 50 protestors halted traffic near Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway. They held signs aloft, carried replica caskets and cited several recent, high-profile police shootings and an in-custody death in cities across the country. Police made no arrests and issued no citations issued during the hourlong protest. Travis Mayberry said he was doing his “due diligence” when he stood in the middle of the road with the intention to stop traffic. "Black lives matter, all lives matter,” Mayberry said.

All who took part chanted the now common phrase: “No justice, no peace.”

Police peacefully disrupted the gathering shortly after 2 p.m.

The gathering was similar to other protests that have popped up around the country in recent weeks after grand jury decisions to not indict police officers responsible for killing unarmed black men in Missouri and New York.

Mayberry, 25, said stopping traffic is a way to “disrupt business as usual” and show that changes need to happen.

Those changes, Mayberry said, include making sure local police officials to equip officers with body cameras.