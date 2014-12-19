© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Louisville Metro Council OKs $9 Minimum Wage Increase

By Jacob Ryan
Published December 19, 2014 at 3:18 AM EST
minimum-wage
Minimum wage increase supporters at a recent Metro Council meeting.

A minimum wage increase to $9 an hour in Louisville over the next three years has been sent to Mayor Greg Fischer.

In a party-line vote, the Metro Council voted 16-9 Thursday night to approve an amended version of a proposal to raise the minimum wage.

Democratic caucus spokesperson Tony Hyatt said the mayor now must act on the ordinance, to either sign it into law or veto, before the next Metro Council meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The council had initially considered a gradual minimum wage increaseto $10.10 an hour. But Mayor Fischer has said he would oppose any minimum wage hike that exceeds $8.75 an hour.

We'll have more on this story soon.
Update: 10:24 p.m.: Mayor's Statement
Soon after Thursday night's vote, Mayor Greg Fischer sent the following statement:

"I'm pleased with the council's vote, appreciate their hard work on this important issue, and look forward to signing this ordinance into law. I will support $9 over three years because it is a balanced compromise solution that gives hardworking families a raise while minimizing the risks of job losses in our city."
Update 11:45 p.m.: GLI Responds
Here's WFPL's full story on Thursday night's Metro Council meeting.

Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
