Public Input Period for Louisville's Transportation Initiative Ends on Monday

Monday is the last day for the public to submit ideas and comments on the proposals from Move Louisville, an initiative to increase mobility between downtown and the rest of Jefferson County.Steve Sizemore, a senior planner for Louisville Metro’s office of advanced planning, said a majority of the input has focused on ways to provide alternative transportation.The potential projects that are open for comment range widely from bicycle infrastructure to a complete overhaul of Broadway. A final draft of the project should be ready in just more than a month, he said. To see proposed projects or to leave a comment, click here. Sizemore said about 150 people have submitted input so far. Many people, he said, have expressed support for light rail, improved bicycle infrastructure and “high-performance transit.” “We’re looking at how we think of moving people as opposed to moving objects or moving cars and this is something that cities are doing around the world,” Sizemore said. Sizemore said officials want to see Move Louisville become something of a master plan for the next 25 years of transportation in Louisville. “Cities around the world are doing this and we are looking at this from a global perspective at how we can make our system more efficient,” he said. Move Louisville is funded through a $600,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with funds from Louisville Metro and Transit Authority of River City, according to the city’s website. Sizemore said a final draft of the project should be ready in just more than a month.