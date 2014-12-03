Strange Fruit Presents: A Holiday Music Special

Thanksgiving is over, so now even the Scroogiest Fruitcakes have to admit it's not too early to put on some Christmas tunes.

This week we talk about our favorite holiday music and movies, listen to some songs, and Dr. Story shares her philosophy on holiday decorating: "My favorite color is glitter."

We're also joined in the studio by Jeff Buhrman, formerly of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C., who is now the artistic director of VOICES of Kentuckiana, Louisville's LGBTQ chorus. We talked to Jeff about thee chorus' upcoming holiday program Holiday Magic, and about the power of music to forge communities and change lives.

We have two pairs tickets to give away to the VOICES concert, too! The concert happens Dec. 6 and 7 at the Clifton Center. Leave us a comment with a holiday song you love, and we'll throw your name in the drawing (and add your song to our holiday playlist!