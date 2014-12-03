© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit Presents: A Holiday Music Special

By Laura Ellis
Published December 3, 2014 at 2:28 PM EST

Thanksgiving is over, so now even the Scroogiest Fruitcakes have to admit it's not too early to put on some Christmas tunes.

This week we talk about our favorite holiday music and movies, listen to some songs, and Dr. Story shares her philosophy on holiday decorating: "My favorite color is glitter."

We're also joined in the studio by Jeff Buhrman, formerly of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C., who is now the artistic director of VOICES of Kentuckiana, Louisville's LGBTQ chorus. We talked to Jeff about thee chorus' upcoming holiday program Holiday Magic, and about the power of music to forge communities and change lives.

We have two pairs tickets to give away to the VOICES concert, too! The concert happens Dec. 6 and 7 at the Clifton Center. Leave us a comment with a holiday song you love, and we'll throw your name in the drawing (and add your song to our holiday playlist!

__utm.gif

Tags
News lgbtq
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content