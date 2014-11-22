Listen to the interview:

Operatic Legend Jessye Norman Returns to the Kentucky Center

In November 1983, Jessye Norman appeared at the Kentucky Center for the Arts — an accomplished star contributing to the Center's gala opening. This week, roughly 31 years later, Norman returned to the Kentucky Center as part of the Kentucky Author Forum, discussing her new memoir, "Stand Up Straight and Sing!" with Gloria Steinem, the noted lecturer, editor and activist.

Norman is acknowledged as one of the world’s most beautiful voices and one of the most versatile concert and operatic singers of her time. Her accolades and awards include five Grammys, 38 honorary doctorates from institutions around the world, and a Kennedy Center Honor. In her new memoir, she discusses the world of opera, but also dives into a broader range of topics: family, travel, art, race, mentorship and more.

The full interview audio can be streamed below. Here are a few excerpts: