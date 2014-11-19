Kentucky Derby Julep Ball is No More

Kentucky Derby eve won’t be the same this Spring.

The annual Julep Ball, hosted since 2009 by the University of Louisville's James Graham Brown Cancer Center, has been discontinued.

More than $1.5 million had been raised to support cancer research efforts since the Julep Ball and the event’s predecessor, the Mint Jubilee, were held, according to a news release from the center.

The resources behind the ball's production and effort became too great, Michael Neumann, executive director of development for the cancer center, said in a released statement.

Other events that work to support the cancer center will continue to receive assistance from university faculty and staff, he added.

Art to Beat Cancer is traditionally held each fall and will be held Nov. 21 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Green Building, 732 E. Market St. The Twisted Pink Masquerade Ball supports metastatic breast cancer research at the cancer center and will be held Feb. 7, 2015, at The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St. Hats for Hope traditionally kicks off the Derby season and will be held April 16, 2015, at the Triple Crown Conference Center.