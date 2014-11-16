Forum on Impact Louisville's Urban Youth Have on Communities Set for Today

The community discussion series focuses on urban youth with meetings—including one today—in West Louisville, but Clest Lanier wants residents to know that the topic goes far beyond the neighborhoods on that side of town.

“Everyone is affected by something that happens in our community, whether you live in the East End, the West End, the South End. It is still one community,” said Lanier, a spokeswoman for University of Louisville’s department for international diversity and engagement programs.

Lanier said the upcoming conversation will hone in on the social, economic and psychological impacts urban youth behavior has on communities.

“We’re talking about youth everywhere,” she said.

For instance, she said, when a young person is incarcerated or commits a violent act, an entire community pays a price.

“We always talk about the causes, what can be done to stem the tide, but we don’t actually talk a great deal about the consequences of these acts of many of these youths,” she said.

And families of victims, as well as families of suspects, pay a price when violence occurs, she said.

The community conversation begins at 4 p.m. today at the Yearlings Club, 4309 West Broadway.

UofL professor Armon Perry will moderate the panel. LMPD Deputy Chief Yvette Gentry, Reverend Derrick Terry and Eddie Woods of LIFE Hope Center will participate on the panel.

That first installment of the series was held a few weeks ago and revolved around the struggles of inner-city youth.