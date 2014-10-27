© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Jefferson County School Board to Look at Hiring Trends

By Jacob Ryan
Published October 27, 2014 at 7:46 PM EDT
 The Jefferson County Board of Education tonight will examine teaching staff hiring trends at its regular board meeting.Currently, more than 6,500 certified teachers are employed by Jefferson County Public Schools; minorities account for 15 percent of teaching staff, according to JCPS.Minorities account for most of JCPS’ student population—nearly 52,000 are minority, about 49,000 are white.District officials will be looking at possible strategies to boost the number of minority teaching applicants and minority employment levels.The board will also be asked to approve the district’s strategic plan for 2015.

