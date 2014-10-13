Thousands Of Jack-O'-Lanterns Put Iroquois Park Aglow

Louisville's jack-o’-lantern festival has returned to illuminate the woods of Iroquois Park.More than 5,000 pumpkins will be glowing at any given time throughout the park's 1/3 mile trail, said Erika Nelson, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office. In all, about 15,000 pumpkins will be used for the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which runs through Nov. 2, Nelson said. Most of the pumpkins come from outside of Louisville area.They’re no ordinary pumpkins, she added. Some will be up to 1,500 pounds.“It’s pretty incredible,” Nelson said.The jack-o’-lanterns are designed by 40 local artists who, according to Nelson, really “brought their A-game” this year.The trail is open from dusk to 11 p.m. most days, but open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets range from $9 to $15, with discounts for seniors and children 12 and under. Proceeds from the event benefit the Louisville Metro Parks Foundation, according to a news release.Passion for Pumpkins Inc., which produces the event, has been in the jack-o’-lantern business for nearly 25 years and has put on shows throughout the Northeast. In fact, the events put on by the group were deemed a “Local Legacy” by the Library of Congress in 1999, according to their website.Here is more ticketing information:Sunday – ThursdayAdults $12Seniors (62+) $10Children (3-12) $9Friday – SaturdayAdults $15Seniors (62+) $13Children (3-12) $12